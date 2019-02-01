Post-hardcore band Alexisonfire excite fans with new teaser

Alexisonfire

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire, who built a devoted following during the first decade of the 21st century before embarking on a farewell tour in 2012, have offered an enticing tease on their various social media pages. The band, which reunited in 2015 to start playing shows again, has not released a full-length album since 2009’s Old Crows / Young Cardinals.

A 6-second video teaser on the band’s social sites, shows a storefront with the name “Familiar Drugs” as distorted noise provides the soundtrack. While the teaser is quite cryptic, many fans are speculating that new music is on the way. Alexisonfire’s last releases were the 2010 EP Dog’s Blood and the 2012 EP Death Letter.



Since reuniting, the band has played high-profile festival gigs, including eight shows in 2018, with the last being in July in Calgary. The new teaser can be seen in the tweet below.

Alexisonfire’s clean vocalist and guitarist Dallas Green also records folk music under the name City and Colour. Back in December, he suggested to Pedestrian TV that new music from Alexisonfire could be in the works.

While talking about City and Colour’s upcoming album, he said, “There’s some angry moments on the new [City and Colour]] record. Obviously, they’re a lot more subtle than the angry moments on an Alexis record. But yeah, I think it would be…it kinda feels like the perfect time for [new Alexisonfire music], to be honest. So yeah, we’ll see. You never know.”