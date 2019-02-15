Alice Phoebe Lou travels to the “Galaxies” on new song: Stream

Alice Phoebe Lou in her "Galaxies" music video

In less than a month, indie songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou will reveal her new album, Paper Castles. January gave us one of the LP’s promising early singles, “Skin Crawl”, which we at Consequence of Sound quickly added to our New Sounds playlist. Today, Lou has unboxed another track with “Galaxies”.

While Lou teased jazzy indie rock arrangements on “Skin Crawl”, the newest offering plays with more experimental, avant-garde textures — and rather fittingly, considering its intergalactic themes. Born in South Africa, but now based in Berlin, Lou contemplates her place in the universe, per a press statement:



“Space had become such a theme in my life & music, not in a scientific way but more in a metaphorical sense; drawing parallels between a planet in the expansive universe & the way that one’s tiny & seemingly insignificant existence interacts with the world. This song is about being nothing & everything. Abut being overwhelmed by the weight of existence while simultaneously being in awe & wonder of it all.”

“Galaxies” already had me reminded of Björk, but with the track’s music video, I’m almost convinced Lou and the experimental Icelandic artist are somehow kindred spirits. Directed by Chloë Lewer and Andrea Ariel, with additional animated design by Hagen Schönfeld, the surreal clip follows Lou as she floats amongst the planets. A story of a fallen star who ends up living a regular life on Earth, it was filmed in Berlin, partially at an ex-military Soviet training ground.

Check it out below.

Paper Castles arrives March 8th. Lou has announced an extensive supporting tour that will take her to North America and Europe.

Alice Phoebe Lou 2019 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

03/05 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

03/07 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

03/13-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW 2019

03/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Old Church Concert Hall

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboz

04/05 – Istanbul, TU @ Salon IKSV

04/06 – Istanbul, TU @ Salon IKSV

04/10 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

04/11 – Dresden, DE @ Polimagie Festival

04/13 – Hanover, DE @ Faust

04/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

04/16 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

04/17 – London, UK @ Earth

04/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

04/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

04/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis

04/23 – Aachen, DE @ Kulturbunker

04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

04/26 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

04/28 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

04/29 – Erlangen, DE @ E-Werk

05/01 – Friberg, DE @ Jazzhaus

05/02 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

05/03 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

05/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann

05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

05/07 – Mainz, DE @ Kuz

05/08 – Kiel, DE @ Pumpe

05/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/30-06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter