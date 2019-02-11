Alicia Keys steals the show with Grammys medley featuring Coldplay, Drake, Juice WLRD, and more: Watch

Alicia Keys performs covers at 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys pulled double duty tonight at the 61st Grammy Awards. Along with hosting the ceremony, the R&B singer stole the spotlight as a performer.

Keys, armed with not one but two pianos, played her own original hit (“Empire State of Mind”), as well as a wide-ranging medley of cover songs. She took on Coldplay (“Clocks”), Drake (“In My Feelings”), Kings of Leon (“Use Somebody”), Ella Mai (“Boo’d Up”), and even “Lucid Dreams” by emo rapper Juice WRLD. Additionally, she performed a bit of “Killing Me Softly” to honor Roberta Flack, who celebrated her 81st birthday one Sunday (the song was, of course, later famously covered by Lauryn Hill and The Fugees).



Replay bits of the performance below.

alicia outsold juice wrld pic.twitter.com/UkNnmKz4G3 — lily #jooliuce NSD 📌 (@seoluvrs) February 11, 2019

Como me encanta Alicia Keys, dueña de una voz increíble, bellísima sin maquillaje y mucho más. Aquí interpretando 'Clocks' de @coldplay a 2 pianos en los #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yVpm93hbmm — Marcos Vargas G. (@Marcos_Vargas) February 11, 2019

Ella Mai reaction to Alicia Keys performing her song at the Grammys is priceless 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L0j2q9Rhbe — throughouttheassociation (@associationvibe) February 11, 2019

Que bonito que canta Alicia…. 😍😊🎶 pic.twitter.com/C1BYQVs0NG — Corruptela (@Argelis_81) February 11, 2019

