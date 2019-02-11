Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Alicia Keys steals the show with Grammys medley featuring Coldplay, Drake, Juice WLRD, and more: Watch

Tonight's Grammys host also took on Kings of Leon, Roberta Flack, and Lauryn Hill

by
on February 10, 2019, 10:20pm
0 comments
Alicia Keys covers medley 2019 Grammys coldplay juice WLRD drake video
Alicia Keys performs covers at 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys pulled double duty tonight at the 61st Grammy Awards. Along with hosting the ceremony, the R&B singer stole the spotlight as a performer.

Keys, armed with not one but two pianos, played her own original hit (“Empire State of Mind”), as well as a wide-ranging medley of cover songs. She took on Coldplay (“Clocks”), Drake (“In My Feelings”), Kings of Leon (“Use Somebody”), Ella Mai (“Boo’d Up”), and even “Lucid Dreams” by emo rapper Juice WRLD. Additionally, she performed a bit of “Killing Me Softly” to honor Roberta Flack, who celebrated her 81st birthday one Sunday (the song was, of course, later famously covered by Lauryn Hill and The Fugees).

Replay bits of the performance below.

Check out the other 2019 Grammys performances by staying up to date on our ongoing coverage.

Previous Story
Dolly Parton celebrates Dolly Parton with Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and more at 2019 Grammys: Watch
Next Story
Drake disses Grammys during acceptance speech, gets mic cut off
No comments