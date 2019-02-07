All That Remains name Jason Richardson as permanent replacement for late guitarist Oli Herbert

All That Remains

Following the tragic death of guitarist Oli Herbert in October, All That Remains have officially named Jason Richardson as his permanent replacement.

Herbert’s body was found in a pond near his property in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, on October 16th, after his wife, Beth, reported him missing. And while his widow reported that the cause of death was drowning and that antidepressants were found in his system, his death is still being investigated as suspicious, with news coming last month that he signed a will only one week before he died.



In the weeks since his death, a Facebook page titled “Justice for Oli Herbert” has been posting various items that suggest that the guitarist’s death was not an accident.

Herbert’s death came only a few weeks before the release of All That Remains’ latest album, Victim of the New Disease. The band tapped Jason Richardson — who was a once a member of Born of Osiris and has a popular YouTube channel — to fill in on their scheduled tour dates, and now they’ve revealed that he is an official member of a band.

In a Facebook post yesterday (February 5th), the band wrote, “All That Remains would like to clarify that guitarist Jason Richardson is now an official member of the band. Some recent interviews were conducted before a decision was made or announced regarding Jason. But the band has indeed welcomed him into the fold as an official member and is excited to get back on the tour and play for fans.”

All That Remains will hit the road with In Flames for a winter U.S. tour beginning February 12th in Houston, Texas, and will follow that up by embarking on a spring tour with Attila in April. A full list of dates can be seen here, while the band’s new album, Victim of the New Disease, is available here.