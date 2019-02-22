Anderson .Paak hints at new albums with Dr. Dre, performs “Trippy” on Fallon: Watch

Anderson .Paak on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Anderson .Paak appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday night, stopping through to chat with host Jimmy Fallon and perform “Trippy” off his 2018 critically acclaimed LP, Oxnard.

During the interview, the California rapper discussed his recent Grammy win for Best Rap Performance (“Bubblin'”, in a tie with Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake, and Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead”) and his ongoing collaborative relationship with Dr. Dre. After sharing a sweet story about taking his son directly from an urgent-care clinic to the Grammy award ceremonies, the conversation shifted to his work with the famed hip-hop mogul. He explained that working with Dre in studio can be “frustrating at times” because the two butt heads. “His head is bigger than mine too,” .Paak said, pantomiming wrestling. “He’s bigger, so it’s like, ‘Alright Dre, sounds good to me.'”



Still, .Paak hinted at future collaborations with the man who gave him his break on 2015’s Compton. In fact, there’s some completed records waiting for release as we speak. Said the performer, “I made a lot of music with Dr. Dre, like probably two albums worth. Honestly, it’s music that I really feel like getting out.”

Check out the interview below.

Elsewhere during the broadcast, .Paak and crew offered a standout live rendition of “Trippy”, a fan-favorite single off Oxnard originally featuring J. Cole. Stationed behind a drum kit, he led his live band, The Free Nationals, through the psychedelic, feel-good number, deftly switching off between rapped verses and the sung chorus.

Watch the performance below.

