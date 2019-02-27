Anderson .Paak announces new album, Ventura, plus North American tour

In November, Anderson .Paak returned with his third full-length, Oxnard. The R&B maestro plans to quickly follow up that release with a new album called Ventura, which is due out on April 12th.
Much like Oxnard, Ventura was executive produced by Dr. Dre and will be released by Dre’s record label, Aftermath Entertainment. As .Paak explains in a statement, the two albums were recorded simultaneously and were inspired by his early days growing up in Southern California.
“Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over I went further and found my depth. The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number so welcome to Ventura.”
Along with the announcement of Ventura, .Paak has mapped out his largest tour to date. The “Best Teef in the Game Tour” includes performances at prominent venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, and Huntington Park Pavilion at Chicago’s Northerly Island. Even more exciting, he’ll be joined by Thundercat for the entirety of the tour, while Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, and Mac DeMarco will appear on select dates.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th via LiveNation.
See .Paak’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.
Anderson .Paak 2019 Tour Dates:
03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/10 – Brussels, BE @ Antwerp
03/12 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
03/15 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
03/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
03/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
03/25 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/26 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/11 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $%
05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica $%
05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia $%
05/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $%
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/26 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row $%
05/28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion $%
05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $%
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach $*
06/02 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre $^
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island $*
06/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater $*
06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park $*
06/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square $*
06/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center $#
06/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $#
06/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $%
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort $%
06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum $%
06/20 – Seattle WA @ WaMu Theater $%
06/22 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre $%
06/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium $%
07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
08/24-26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24-26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
$ = w/ Thundercat
% = w/ Earl Sweatshirt
* = w/ Noname
# = w/ Mac DeMarco
^ = w/ Jessie Reyez