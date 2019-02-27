Anderson .Paak announces new album, Ventura, plus North American tour

Anderson .Paak

In November, Anderson .Paak returned with his third full-length, Oxnard. The R&B maestro plans to quickly follow up that release with a new album called Ventura, which is due out on April 12th.

Much like Oxnard, Ventura was executive produced by Dr. Dre and will be released by Dre’s record label, Aftermath Entertainment. As .Paak explains in a statement, the two albums were recorded simultaneously and were inspired by his early days growing up in Southern California.



“Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over I went further and found my depth. The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number so welcome to Ventura.”

Along with the announcement of Ventura, .Paak has mapped out his largest tour to date. The “Best Teef in the Game Tour” includes performances at prominent venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, and Huntington Park Pavilion at Chicago’s Northerly Island. Even more exciting, he’ll be joined by Thundercat for the entirety of the tour, while Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, and Mac DeMarco will appear on select dates.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th via LiveNation.

See .Paak’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.

Anderson .Paak 2019 Tour Dates:

03/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/10 – Brussels, BE @ Antwerp

03/12 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

03/15 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

03/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

03/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

03/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

03/25 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/26 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/11 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $%

05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica $%

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia $%

05/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $%

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/26 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row $%

05/28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion $%

05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $%

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach $*

06/02 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre $^

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island $*

06/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater $*

06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park $*

06/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square $*

06/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center $#

06/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $#

06/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $%

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort $%

06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum $%

06/20 – Seattle WA @ WaMu Theater $%

06/22 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre $%

06/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium $%

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

08/24-26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24-26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

$ = w/ Thundercat

% = w/ Earl Sweatshirt

* = w/ Noname

# = w/ Mac DeMarco

^ = w/ Jessie Reyez