R.I.P. Andy Anderson, one-time drummer of The Cure has died at 68

The Cure (Andy Anderson pictured second from left)

Andy Anderson, one-time drummer of The Cure and collaborator of Robert Smith and Iggy Pop, has died at the age of 68.

Last week, Anderson revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. “I am and I have Terminal 4 Cancer, and their is no way of returning back from that, it’s totally covering the inside of my body, and I’m totally fine and aware of my situation,” Anderson wrote in a Facebook post. “I’ve gone for a no resuscitation, with that, I have a next of kin, in place and there is no way I would want them to be looking me as a vegetable.”



Founding Cure member Lol Tulhurst confirmed news of Anderson’s passing on Tuesday evening. “Andy Anderson was A true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humor which he kept until the end, a testament to his beautiful spirit on the last journey. We are blessed to have known him,” Tulhurst wrote in a tweet.

A member of The Cure from 1983-1984, Anderson played drums on the band’s fifth album, The Top, and the subsequent live LP, Concert: The Cure Live. He also contributed to The Glove, the short-lived side-project between The Cure’s Robert Smith and Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Steven Severin, as well as worked with Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock, and Jimmy Pursey’s Sham 69.

Below, you can read Anderson’s note announcing his diagnosis.

Revisit The Cure’s track “The Caterpillar”, which featured Anderson on drums: