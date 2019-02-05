Anya Taylor-Joy joins Edgar Wright’s psychological horror movie

Anya Taylor-Joy in Split

Back in January, director Edgar Wright announced that his next film would not be a sequel to Baby Driver, but a psychological horror film in the vein of Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion. Now, we know the title and the star.

As Variety reports, Glass and Split star Anya Taylor-Joy has signed on to star in what’s currently being billed as Last Night in Soho. As Wright previously stated, the film is set in the titular neighborhood, where he plans to shoot starting this summer.



For now, do yourself a favor and watch Don’t Look Now and Repulsion. Or, revisit our past interview with Wright in which he discusses the need for original blockbusters, the pitfalls of online streaming, and why Midnite Vultures is Beck’s best album.