Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets the Thom Yorke cosign

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Thom Yorke

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a leading proponent of a Green New Deal, a congressional resolution that seeks to combat climate change by curbing fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions in favor of a more environmentally sustainable green economy. The proposal has been met with a mixed response here in America, but over in the UK, AOC has one very prominent name in her corner.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, himself a concerned environmentalist, has retweeted a video shared by AOC promoting the Green New Deal. “Our future is imperiled, our economy is fragile, and frontline communities are vulnerable to major threats from rising sea levels to lead in our water,” AOC tweeted. “A #GreenNewDeal is a common sense, moral solution to fix these issues with the urgency they demand.”



In related news, Yorke recently likened Brexit to “the early days of the third Reich.” Earlier today, he released an expanded edition of his soundtrack to Suspiria.