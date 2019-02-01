Menu
Ariana Grande premieres “7 rings” remix featuring 2 Chainz: Stream

The latest track from thank u, next gets a new version

by
on February 01, 2019, 12:03am
0 comments
This time next week, Ariana Grande will release her new album, thank u, next. To tide fans over until then, she’s unveiled a remix of her latest single “7 rings” featuring 2 Chainz. Listen below.

It seems the remix is Grande’s way of burying the hatchet with 2 Chainz, who accused the pop singer of lifting from his “Door Swangin” video.

Earlier this week, Grande sought to mark the success of “7 rings” by getting a Japanese-themed tattoo. Unfortunately, Grande flubbed the design; while the characters “七輪”  translate to “7 rounds” or “7 wheels” in Chinese, the Japanese Kanji translation is “shichirin,” which means small charcoal grill. Her attempts to fix the tattoo only led to further embarrassment, as the updated translation reads “small charcoal grill, finger.”

“7 rings” is the latest preview of thank u, next following the album’s title track and “imagine”.

