Ariana Grande premieres new album thank u, next: Stream

The new Ariana Grande album, thank u, next, has officially arrived.

thank u, next represents Grande’s fifth LP overall and comes just a little over six months after the release of her 2018 album, Sweetener. Due out through Republic Records, the 12-track effort features a series of smash singles in “imagine” and “thank u, next”, which sees the pop singer referencing various exes like ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, Big Sean, and Mac Miller, who passed away last September.



Additionally, the full-length includes “7 rings”, which inspired a snafu of a tattoo, and the interestingly titled closing track, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”. The music video for the latter track has also been released alongside the LP.

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at the 61st Grammys this Sunday, where she’s up for Best Pop Solo Performance (“god is a woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener), but canceled due to conflicts over her proposed setlist. Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich claimed that “she felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” but Grande has refuted his side of the story.

“i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she posted on Twitter Thursday evening. “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” (It likely won’t be, considering Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino all turned down offers to perform.)

Although she won’t be hitting the Grammy stage, Grande will be kicking off her “Sweetener World Tour”, which includes a headlining appearance at Coachella. You can get tickets here.

thank u, next Artwork:

thank u, next Traklist:

01. imagine

02. needy

03. NASA

04. bloodline

05. fake smile

06. bad idea

07. make up

08. ghostin

09. in my head

10. 7 rings

11. thank u, next

12. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored