Ariana Grande to skip Grammys following disagreement with producers: Report

Ariana Grande, understandably annoyed

Ariana Grande will be noticeably absent from this weekend’s Grammy Awards.

According to Variety, the pop singer was originally set to sing a selection of tracks as part of Sunday’s ceremony. However, following a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform, Grande has opted to skip the ceremony altogether.



Variety reports that Grande sought to perform “7 rings”, the latest single from her new album, thank, u next. For whatever reason, producers were against the idea, and only agreed to let Grande sing “7 rings” if it was part of a medley and they got to pick the second song. Understandably, Grande felt “insulted” and informed the Grammys to delete her invitation.

Grande’s 2018 LP, Sweetener, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while her song “God Is A Woman” is up for Best Solo Pop Performance. Her follow-up album to Sweetener, thank u, next, is set to arrive two days prior to the Grammys on Friday.

Even without Grande, the Grammys’ confirmed list of performers include Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and Cardi B. Oh, and Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers will be doing something together.