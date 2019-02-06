Arkansas state senator not cool with Eyehategod concert poster showing him eating a baby

Eyehategod concert advertisment, via Facebook

Apparently, being depicted chomping down on a baby in an Eyehategod concert poster isn’t sitting well with Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert. So much so, that the politician is calling for a boycott of the Little Rock venue Vino’s, where Eyehategod are advertised to be performing on May 24th with Phobia, Deadbird, and Seahag.

As Metal Injection points out, Rapert previously took on the Satanic Temple, a group of satanists who had protested the placement of a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Capitol building in Arkansas. Now, he’s steaming mad about the Eyehategod concert advertisement, featuring his mug, complete with Photoshopped fangs and a bloody baby sticking out of his mouth.



Rapert wrote the following message on his Facebook page, while including the image in question:

“Boycott Vinos in Little Rock … Friends, I rarely share with you the hateful posts and pictures that extreme liberals make about me to torment my stand for better moral values. But this time I want you to see what they have done. They use my image on an event without my permission and they depict me “biting a baby” in my mouth. A wicked and evil depiction on an event entitled “Eyehategod”. I call on Vinos in Little Rock to cancel this event and apologize for such a disrespectful image that shows the dehumanization of babies lives. It is disrespectful of all who value babies lives and people of faith. They also clearly welcome the Satanic Temple in another post I am sharing. I urge you NOT to frequent Vinos and stand against their hateful rhetoric.”

Apparently, Rapert thinks Eyehategod are an “event” and not the legendary sludge metal band who’ve been around for 30 years. Funny enough, Rapert’s Facebook post was shared by Eyehategod themselves.

The image originally appeared as an event on the Facebook account of show booker Christopher Farris Terry, who has since changed it to a smiley face:

A buy link has been set up for tickets to the Little Rock gig, and Eyehategod will also be playing shows from late February through early May. See their current itinerary here, and pick up their latest album, 2014’s self-titled effort, at Reverb LP.