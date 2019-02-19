Armie Hammer in talks to play Batman: Report

With Ben Affleck having officially hung up his cape, Warner Bros. is in search for a new Caped Crusader, and if you believe a new report from Revenge of the Fans, the studio has found its Bruce Wayne in Armie Hammer.

Hammer, 32, was previously cast to play Batman in George Miller’s shelved 2007 project, Justice League: Mortal. Now, over a decade later, he may finally get his chance to film the cowl.



According to Revenge of the Fans, Hammer is in “final negotiations” to star in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021.

As previously reported, Reeves’ reboot has been described as a “noir-driven detective” movie playing up the “world’s greatest detective” angle. It will not be an origin story, nor will it be tied to the existing films in DC Extended Universe.

“He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” Reeves recently explained. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

Hammer is coming off a string of critically acclaimed roles, including his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Call Me By Your Name, as well as in Free Fire and Sorry to Bother You. He’ll next appear opposite Felicity Jones in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex.

Reeves previously helmed the original Cloverfield in 2008, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and its 2017 sequel, War for the Planet of the Apes.