As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis married his current wife in prison

As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis and his current wife, Amanda, have unveiled details of their wedding in a pair of Valentine’s Day posts on Instagram, revealing they actually got married in 2015 while Lambesis was still in prison.
Lambesis pleaded guilty in 2014 to attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife, Meggan, and served two and a half years of a six-year sentence in a California prison before being released in late 2016.
While it was known that Lambesis had since remarried, he and his new wife never publicly opened up about the details until today’s Instagram posts.
In his post, Lambesis explained that Amanda had stood by him during the darkest times of his trial and imprisonment. “She hated seeing what I became, but she was still able to see that the man she loved wasn’t lost forever. I reached out my drowning hand, and she helped pull me ashore. Amanda drove hours to see me in chains behind thick glass for only 30 minutes.”
Amanda wrote of the wedding, “It was truly a fairly tale …Tim and I were married May 2nd of 2015 at CDCR prison. We said ‘I do’ in front of our parents, a file cabinet and a few inmates. There was no DJ or cake, no honey moon or bridal party. 3 photos in total and I got a 3 second kiss that was watched by a guard. That day was the best day of my life so far and so damn rock and roll.”
Lambesis and his bandmates re-formed As I Lay Dying last year, releasing a single and embarking on tours of the United States and Europe. Their reunion has been met with a mixed reaction, as many have vowed not to support Lambesis because of his criminal past.
In fact, just recently, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee, canceled the metalcore band’s April 5th concert on their upcoming US tour because of public outcry. Lambesis responded with a lengthy statement in which he said he respected the venue’s decision but also detailed the ways he has turned his life around. As I Lay Dying will still embark on the trek beginning March 15th in St. Louis.
Both Lambesis and Amanda went into greater detail about their relationship and their wedding. See their full Instagram posts, along with photos of both the prison vows and a wedding celebration that took place a year later, below:
I’ve posted a couple photos with @amandadubord before, but it’s hard to properly introduce her without sharing a little bit of our story. She was my source of strength through the hardest 6 years of my life. She loved me at the top before I fell, and she somehow loves me even more now. Different people came and went during those 6 years, but Amanda, our family, and a few close friends were the only ones there the whole time. She hated seeing what I became, but she was still able to see that the man she loved wasn’t lost forever. I reached out my drowning hand, and she helped pull me ashore. Amanda drove hours to see me in chains behind thick glass for only 30 minutes. There were weeks when I was on 24 hour lockdown and my eventual 15 minute phone call with her is what got me through depression and isolation. When I finally got transferred to a medium custody facility I was able to finally see her in person again. We had been talking about it for years and finally ended up getting married about 6 months later. Even though it was just the two of us with our parents standing in front of some filing cabinets in the visiting room, it was the most real and beautiful moment of my life so far. Now we’re nearly inseparable, making up for years lost and pushing each other to reach our goals and be better people. There was so much pain to overcome, but there is also so much strength that came from it. That is why I call Amanda a warrior.
READ ME ** Let’s get real people. Its easy to love someone when life is smooth sailing and there’s nothing but sunshine and smiles together. But to love someone when things go south and life gets hard, that’s something. When flaws are exposed and mistakes are made, that’s when love is truly tested. I feel all we see today are relationship posts that rave about the good days, but wheres the real in that? I think it’s about time Tim and I start sharing a little of our story with you all. Its also so important to be reminded that good relationships take work and what you see on social media is only a portion of what really goes on. Our marriage hasn’t always been dancing in the rain and forehead kisses. It’s been sacrifice and compromise, understanding and growth through communication. Love can be so painful, but love can also be the greatest feeling in the world. Here are 2 pictures both from my wedding day. The first is a photo from our wedding celebration that took place a year after our actual wedding. It’s was truly a fairly tale. The second photo holds my heart. Tim and I were married May 2nd of 2015 at CDCR prison. We said “I do” in front of our parents, a file cabinet and a few inmates. There was no Dj or cake, no honey moon or bridal party. 3 photos in total and I got a 3 second kiss that was watched by a guard. That day was the best day of my life so far and so damn rock and roll. To my husband, we made it, despite all odds against us. To our family, thank you for all of your love and support. Our friends that stuck by us, there are no words to describe the love we have for you. To our new followers and friends, we welcome you