Season three of Atlanta won’t be ready in time for this year’s Emmys window

Atlanta (FX)

Given that Donald Glover is one of the busier artists working today, it’s no surprise that Atlanta has seen a decent-sized gap between its seasons so far. After premiering in 2016, almost two full years passed before last year’s follow-up, the so-titled “Robbin’ Season”. Now, at the very least, another year and a half or so will pass before a third season arrives.

During FX’s press conference at the ongoing Television Critics Association press tour, network boss John Landgraf mentioned that Atlanta won’t be anywhere near ready by May 31st, the premiere deadline for 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards eligibility. “We have so many programs that don’t cycle back on an annual basis … You have to make a decision about quality over quantity and we’re erring on the side of quality,” Landgraf acknowledged.



While it’s heartening to hear that Atlanta is being allowed as much time as it requires to maintain the quality standards set out so far, Landgraf also made curious mention of Glover’s schedule in particular being related to the delay, quoted as saying that “Donald Glover is sort of the king of all media, and he just has had an incredibly complicated life. He’s had personal things he’s had to deal with, from injuries to other things I’d rather not say publicly that just have to do with not with his personal life but his extended family.”

With that said, after its first two seasons, we’ll wait as long as we have to. Atlanta has always proven that patience worthwhile so far.

In the meantime, Glover, as his hip-hop moniker Childish Gambino, will headline Coachella in April. Three months later, he’ll appear in the live-action remake of The Lion King, playing the role of Simba.