Avatar announce 2019 North American tour with Devin Townsend

Avatar, photo by Johan Carlén

Swedish metal band Avatar will take their high-octane line show on the road this spring and early summer for a North American tour with Devin Townsend. The trek, dubbed “Avatar Country World Tour 2019”, spans from May 16th in Buffalo, New York, through June 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The shows, in support of the band’s 2018 album, Avatar Country, include appearances at a handful of festivals, including Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 17th; Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, on May 26th; and Domination 2019 in Mexico City on May 3rd. Find the full list of tour dates below. You can get tickets here.



“As we’ve stated in the past, we are reaching the end of the road for the Avatar Country saga,” Avatar singer Johannes Eckerström said in a statement. “And if you want to see us in all our Royal Glory in tribute to the King, this might very well be your last chance. We will make sure to go out with a bang!”

Townsend will open on the Avatar dates and will perform a full acoustic set. Dance with the Dead and ’68 will also appear on the run.

Eckerström added, “This tour is extra special to us and me, personally, as we’ve not only amazing hand-picked openers to showcase what we think deserves more eyes and ears in ’68 and Dance with the Dead, but we also have the extreme pleasure and privilege to share the stage with Devin Townsend at an exciting phase of his career.”

He continued, “I am a lifelong fan, and I genuinely feel that people who appreciate our willingness to experiment and walk that extra mile to be true to our vision and integrity have Mr. Townsend to thank for a lot. It will be a bucket list experience for me, and I hope we get to share it with as many people as possible.”

General tickets will go on sale Friday, February 8th. For more information, head to AvatarMetal.com. You can also get tickets here.

Avatar, Devin Townsend, Dance With the Dead, and ’68 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Domination

05/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

05/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/19 – Portland, Maine @ Aura

05/21 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

05/24 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

05/25 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel

05/26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/28 – Minneapolis, MN. @ First Avenue

05/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre

05/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

05/31 – Edmonton, AB @ The Ranch Roadhouse

06/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

06/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/07 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

06/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand

06/09 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

06/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

06/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theatre

06/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

* = Avatar festival date