Avengers: Endgame trailer touches down during Super Bowl: Watch

Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl Teaser

It’s been two months since Marvel gave fans our first look at the immensely anticipated Avengers: Endgame. With the film arriving in theaters on April 26th, it’s about time the studio delivered another peek at footage, and there’s no better showcase than during the Super Bowl.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Comic Book Movies of 2019)



The first trailer gave us a glimpse at each of the primary characters dealing with the emotional cost of being left behind by Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Now, in this new teaser, we see the surviving Avengers gear up to take back the world. Captain America (Chris Evans) is as determined as ever, rallying the likes of Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

So how will this rag time group set things right? Time travel? Multiple dimensions? The X-Men, somehow? We’ll find out this summer, but for now, check out the latest Endgame TV spot below.

Directed once again by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame features just about everyone from the last decade of MCU films: Brolin, Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).