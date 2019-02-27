Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Avey Tare reveals new song “Taken Boy”: Stream

Taken from the Animal Collective member's upcoming solo record, Cows on Hourglass Pond

by
on February 27, 2019, 11:24am
0 comments
Avey Tare "Taken Boy" new music release Cows on Hourglass Pond
Avey Tare, photo by Madelyn Anderson

On March 22nd, Animal Collective’s Dave Portner will release a new solo album under his Avey Tare alter ego. Dubbed Cows on Hourglass Pond, its 10 tracks were made using a Tascam 48 half-inch reel-to-reel tape machine.

Avey Tare initially hinted at the new LP with last month’s “Saturdays” and its corresponding music video. The psych pop musician has returned now with a second look in “Taken Boy”.

Today’s new song plays out like an eerie bedtime lullaby, magical and otherworldly at certain moments, mysteriously romantic at others. “The dark that lives in the woods makes me jealous,” Avey Tare relays breathily.

Take a listen below.

Cows on Hourglass Pond follows Avey Tare’s 2017 LP, Eucalyptus, as well the 2018 group album from Animal Collective, Tangerine ReefFind all of Tare’s releases on vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Next month, Avey Tare will launch a North American tour in support of the new record. Purchase tickets here.

image

Mitski's Top 5 Songs

image

Fleet Foxes Perform “Crack-Up” with

image

Bjork’s Top 5 Songs

image

The National’s Best Cover Songs

image

David Byrne’s Top 5 Songs

Previous Story
In Photos: Disturbed Play Momentous Show at New York’s Madison Square Garden (2/25)
Next Story
Weezer deliver barbershop version of “Buddy Holly”, perform “Living in L.A.” on Fallon: Watch
No comments