Avey Tare reveals new song “Taken Boy”: Stream

Avey Tare, photo by Madelyn Anderson

On March 22nd, Animal Collective’s Dave Portner will release a new solo album under his Avey Tare alter ego. Dubbed Cows on Hourglass Pond, its 10 tracks were made using a Tascam 48 half-inch reel-to-reel tape machine.

Avey Tare initially hinted at the new LP with last month’s “Saturdays” and its corresponding music video. The psych pop musician has returned now with a second look in “Taken Boy”.



Today’s new song plays out like an eerie bedtime lullaby, magical and otherworldly at certain moments, mysteriously romantic at others. “The dark that lives in the woods makes me jealous,” Avey Tare relays breathily.

Take a listen below.

Cows on Hourglass Pond follows Avey Tare’s 2017 LP, Eucalyptus, as well the 2018 group album from Animal Collective, Tangerine Reef. Find all of Tare’s releases on vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Next month, Avey Tare will launch a North American tour in support of the new record. Purchase tickets here.