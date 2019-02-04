Band of Horses announce 2019 US tour dates

Band of Horses, photo by Philip Cosores

Band of Horses have been pretty quiet since the release of their 2016 LP Why Are You Ok. That may be partially the result of the departures of longtime members Tyler Ramsey and Bill Reynolds, but now the band is gearing up for its next steps. After sharing a spattering of one-off dates for the spring and some European shows for later in the year, Ben Birdwell’s long-running indie rock outfit have today revealed a full slate of US shows for this summer.

The trek begins at Whitefish, Montana’s Under The Big Sky Festival, before running through indoor venues in Spokane, Des Moines, and nine other cities. Find the full itinerary below.



Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab some Band of Horses vinyl and more at ReverbLP.

Band of Horses 2019 US Tour Dates:

02/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

03/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

03/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/22 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/28 – Munich, DE @ Dachau Summer of Music

06/29 – Luxembourg, LX @ Siren’s Call Music & Culture Festival

06/30 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bostheater

07/02 – Aarhus, DK @ Amfiscenen

07/04 – Östermalm, SE @ Gröna Lund

07/05 – Johanneberg, SE @ Liseberg

07/07 – Brugge, BE @ Cactusfestival

07/13 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

07/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

07/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

07/19 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

07/20 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

07/21 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

07/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

07/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

07/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

07/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

07/28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoor Stage