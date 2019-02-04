Band of Horses announce 2019 US tour dates

Band of Horses have been pretty quiet since the release of their 2016 LP Why Are You Ok. That may be partially the result of the departures of longtime members Tyler Ramsey and Bill Reynolds, but now the band is gearing up for its next steps. After sharing a spattering of one-off dates for the spring and some European shows for later in the year, Ben Birdwell’s long-running indie rock outfit have today revealed a full slate of US shows for this summer.
The trek begins at Whitefish, Montana’s Under The Big Sky Festival, before running through indoor venues in Spokane, Des Moines, and nine other cities. Find the full itinerary below.
Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab some Band of Horses vinyl and more at ReverbLP.
Band of Horses 2019 US Tour Dates:
02/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
03/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
03/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/22 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
06/28 – Munich, DE @ Dachau Summer of Music
06/29 – Luxembourg, LX @ Siren’s Call Music & Culture Festival
06/30 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bostheater
07/02 – Aarhus, DK @ Amfiscenen
07/04 – Östermalm, SE @ Gröna Lund
07/05 – Johanneberg, SE @ Liseberg
07/07 – Brugge, BE @ Cactusfestival
07/13 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
07/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
07/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
07/19 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion
07/20 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
07/21 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
07/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
07/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
07/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
07/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
07/28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoor Stage