Beale Street announces 2019 lineup, enter to win four three-day passes

Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis’ annual Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park from May 3rd-5th, 2019. This year’s lineup is led by Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Cardi B, and Khalid, plus CHVRCHES, Big Boi, Lil Dicky, Flogging Molly, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Ravyn Lenae.

Single-day and three-day passes are now available via the festival’s website. Or, you can enter our exclusive ticket giveaway for a chance to win four three-day general admission passes (a $540 value).



Enter using the widget below.

Here’s this year’s lineup in poster form: