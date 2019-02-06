Beck, Robyn, and The Lonely Island join forces on new song “Super Cool”: Stream

Robyn, Beck (photo by Philip Cosores), The Lonely Island

Beck is featured on the soundtrack for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and he didn’t come alone. His new song, “Super Cool”, includes contributions from Robyn and The Lonely Island.

Like many past LEGO film bops, it’s a fun party tune that grooves and glows with synths galore. Take a listen below.



The LEGO Movie 2 soundtrack is officially out tomorrow, February 7th, and also features selections from Matt and Kim, T-Pain, and Dillon Francis. The film itself, which stars Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, opens in theaters the following day. Watch the trailer below.

Earlier this week, Beck appeared on the Late Late Show to deliver the debut performance of “Tarantula”, his contribution to Music Inspired by the Film Roma. He was joined onstage by Feist and Bat for Lashes.

As for Robyn, she served up Honey back in October, which eventually landed on our top albums of the 2018 list.

The Lonely Island previously teamed with Tegan and Sara to helm the theme song “Everything is Awesome” for 2014’s The Lego Movie. This summer, they’ll perform at Bonnaroo.