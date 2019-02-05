Menu
Beck teams with Feist, Bat for Lashes, and LA Philharmonic to perform “Tarantula” on Corden: Watch

The reimagining appears on the soundtrack Music Inspired by the Film Roma

by
on February 05, 2019, 8:07am
Best with Feist, Bat For Lashes, and Los Angeles Philharmonic
Beck recently reimagined Colourbox’s “Tarantula” for Music Inspired by the Film Roma, a 15-track accompaniment to Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-nominated cinematic masterpiece. On Monday night, he performed the song live for the first time on the Late Late Show with James Corden, assisted by no less than 20 special guests.

The one-time-only performance saw Beck joined by conductor Gustavo Dudamel and a 20-piece orchestra featuring members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Additionally, “Tarantula” collaborator Feist took the stage alongside Natasha Khan (aka Bat for Lashes), Alex Lilly, Inara George of The Bird and the Bee, Jason Falkner, and Ilan Rubin.

Replay it below.

Music Inspired by the Film Roma, which also includes submissions from Billie Eilish, Patti Smith, and Laura Marling arrives February 8th. It’s available to stream in advance courtesy of NPR.

