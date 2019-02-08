Beirut perform “Gallipoli” on Colbert: Watch

Beirut on The Late Show

Beirut celebrated the release of their fifth album, Gallipoli, earlier this month. On Thursday evening, the Zach Condon-led baroque indie outfit brought the the LP’s title track to the Late Show.

Led by Condon’s rich vocals, the sumptuous yet charming performance also featured robust brass arrangements and warm red and brown lighting. In a Track by Track breakdown of the new album, Condon told Consequence of Sound about his thoughts behind “Gallipoli”:



The sweet sounds of the organ haunted me right away. It swept me away and put me in a trance that didn’t break until the song was done — all written and recorded in one day in Italy. The brass parts came from the heart and reminded me of fiestas in Santa Fe with the mariachi bands playing on the plaza. This song put me in a world, like a scene I could inhabit mentally. I had to name the record after it. It encapsulated “that feeling” that makes me write music.

Replay the Late Show performance below.

This weekend, Beirut will launch their tour of North America and Europe. Consult their full itinerary to see when they’ll be in your town.

Head to ReverbLP to pick up Gallipoli and other Beirut releases on vinyl.