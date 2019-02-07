Belphegor and Dark Funeral team up for 2019 “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour

Extreme metal will be on full display when Belphegor and Dark Funeral co-headline the just-announced “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour, featuring support from Incantation, Hate, Vale of Pnath, and Nightmarer.
Blackened death metallers Belphegor are continuing to support their 2017 album, Totenritual, while black metal mavens Dark Funeral’s most recent album is 2016’s Where Shadows Forever Reign.
The monthlong trek kicks off May 17th in San Diego, California, although Belphegor won’t be on the bill for the first show. The tour wraps up with a June 15th show in Los Angeles.
“This will be one of the most brutal tours throughout North America in 2019,” stated Belphegor frontman Helmuth in a press release. “An honor – this horror!”
Tickets for the tour are available at this location. A full list of dates can be seen below.
Belphegor, Dark Funeral, Incantation, Hate, Vale of Pnath, Nightmarer Tour Dates:
05/17 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
05/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
05/19 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/24 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theatre
05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ The Phantasy Nightclub
05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
05/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks
05/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
06/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
06/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
06/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
06/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
06/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
06/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/10 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
06/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
06/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
* = no Belphegor