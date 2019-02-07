Belphegor and Dark Funeral team up for 2019 “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour

Belphegor (top) and Dark Funeral (bottom)

Extreme metal will be on full display when Belphegor and Dark Funeral co-headline the just-announced “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour, featuring support from Incantation, Hate, Vale of Pnath, and Nightmarer.

Blackened death metallers Belphegor are continuing to support their 2017 album, Totenritual, while black metal mavens Dark Funeral’s most recent album is 2016’s Where Shadows Forever Reign.



The monthlong trek kicks off May 17th in San Diego, California, although Belphegor won’t be on the bill for the first show. The tour wraps up with a June 15th show in Los Angeles.

“This will be one of the most brutal tours throughout North America in 2019,” stated Belphegor frontman Helmuth in a press release. “An honor – this horror!”

Tickets for the tour are available at this location. A full list of dates can be seen below.

Belphegor, Dark Funeral, Incantation, Hate, Vale of Pnath, Nightmarer Tour Dates:

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

05/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

05/19 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/24 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theatre

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ The Phantasy Nightclub

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks

05/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

06/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

06/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

06/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

06/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

06/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

06/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/10 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

06/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

* = no Belphegor