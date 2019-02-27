Best Kept Secret’s 2019 lineup is a thing of beauty

Kraftwerk, Jack White, and Lizzo

The Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival isn’t doing a very job maintaining its anonymity. For the second year running, the festival has delivered a lineup that rivals any other event taking place in 2019.

Kraftwerk, Bon Iver, Christine and the Queens, The Raconteurs, and Stereolab top the bill. Other notable acts include Spiritualized, Death Grips, Carly Jepsen, Mac DeMarco, Interpol, Lizzo, Liz Phair, Sophie, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Primal Scream, Phosphorescent, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Princess Nokia, Big Thief, Toro y Moi, Yves Tumor, John Grant, Julien Baker, Aldous Harding, Cigarettes After Sex, and Wooden Shjips, among others.



Tickets and more info can be found via the festival’s website.