Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210

Grab your shades, clear your credit card, and find a killer jacket: Beverly Hills, 90210 is bouncing back on Fox this summer. Even better, the majority of the original cast is set to return, dusting off all that DayGlo nostalgia for six episodes simply dubbed 90210.

Yes, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling have climbed aboard, only they won’t be reprising their roles as Brandon Walsh, Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, Andrea Zuckerman, David Silver, and Donna Martin.



No, as Variety reports the cast will be playing “heightened versions” of themselves in an ultra-meta story that finds the legendary cast attempting to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot off the ground, which “may make for more drama than the reboot itself.”

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” explained Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler will write and executive produce. The two of them also worked on the original 2008 reboot that ran for five seasons on The CW and featured a number of cameos from the original series, including many not featured here (see: Shannon Doherty)

So, it’s actually a relief they came up with a new twist on the formula as opposed to just going back and watching a bunch of rich, beautiful people complain about the California life for 10 more seasons. You know, not that this writer would ever complain about that.

However, he will complain about the lack of Sir Hunksalot Luke Perry. What’s the deal? The guy can’t leave Riverdale for a minute? Here’s hoping he makes an effort to cameo. In the meantime, catch the new teaser below followed by the original season two opening shortly after.

Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox in 1990 and aired for 10 seasons. Created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, the series spawned multiple spinoffs set in the same universe, including Melrose Place and Models Inc..