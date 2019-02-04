Menu
Big Boi announces 2019 Dungeon Family Tour

Featuring Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize, and KP The Great

on February 04, 2019, 10:44am
Big Boi, photo by Philip Cosores
Following an all-too-brief appearance at yesterday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Big Boi has revealed plans for a US tour featuring members of the Atlanta hip-hop collective Dungeon Family.

Taking place in April, the 10-date outing will see Big Boi share the stage with fellow Dungeon Family members including Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize, and KP The Great.

See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th. You can also get them here.

Dungeon Family 2019 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
04/18 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
04/22 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater
04/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/27 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

Last week, Big Boi released a new collaboration with Sleepy Brown called “Doin’ It”. Take a listen to it below.

