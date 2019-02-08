HBO details Big Little Lies season 2, set for June premiere

Big Little Lies Season 2

HBO has unveiled details of Big Little Lies’ upcoming second season, which will premiere in June.

Academy Award-winning English filmmaker Andrea Arnold (America Honey, Wasp) directed all seven episodes of the season, based on a new story written by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and show creator David E. Kelly.



As previously reported, most of the show’s principal cast members — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling — are returning for season two. They’ll be joined by Meryl Streep, who will be portraying the mother of Nicole Kidman’s character.

(Read: Top 25 TV Shows of 2017)

As part of today’s announcement, HBO has unveiled a first-look photo (see above), along with a brief plot synopsis. Truthfully, it doesn’t reveal much of anything in terms of details, but that’s probably for the best.

“On the surface, in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California, everything seems the same. The mothers continue to dote, the husbands support, the children remain adorable, and the houses are just as beautiful. But the night of the school fundraiser changed all that, leaving the community reeling as the ‘Monterey Five’ — Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie — bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.”

Of course, season one of Big Little Lies was a critical and commercial smash for HBO. Among its many accolades, the show took home the top prize for a miniseries at both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård were also honored with individual awards.