Big Thief announce new album, U.F.O.F., share title track: Stream

Big Thief

After a two-year stretch that saw them break out with a pair of releases — 2016’s Masterpiece and 2017’s Capacity — the members of Big Thief put in some time on solo projects. Primary singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker released abysskiss back in the fall, while guitarist/backup singer Buck Meek dropped his self-titled solo LP last summer. Now, the whole band is back together with a new album, U.F.O.F., due May 3rd on their new label home, 4AD.

Recorded in western Washington state at Bear Creek Studios, U.F.O.F. (with the final F standing for “friend”) was tracked live with producer Andrew Sarlo, who also handled Big Thief’s first two LPs, and engineer Dom Monks. A press release notes that some of the material was written mere hours before recording and canned in a single take, while other songs were given a “New Age sprinkle of mystical textures and stabs.” However the music came about, you can be sure the tracks will be as raw, honest, and mysterious as ever.



“Making friends with the unknown… All my songs are about this,” Lenker says in a press release. “If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortably awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

As a first listen, Big Thief has shared the title track. “UFOF” is a dreamy spiral of guitars that pull gently like a welcome, slightly eerie tractor beam. “There will soon be proof/ That there is no alien,” sings Lenker. “Just a system of truth and lies/ The reason, the language/ And the law of attraction.”

Take a listen below. You can also pre-order U.F.O.F. now, and grab some past Big Thief vinyl at ReverbLP.

U.F.O.F. Artwork:

U.F.O.F. Tracklist:

01. Contact

02. UFOF

03. Cattails

04. From

05. Open Desert

06. Orange

07. Century

08. Strange

09. Betsy

10. Terminal Paradise

11. Jenni

12. Magic Dealer

Big Thief will support U.F.O.F. on a newly announced North American tour. Kicking off in October with a pair of shows at New York’s soon to be reopened Webster Hall, the run follows a summer trek that takes the band through Europe. Find the band’s complete itinerary below. Tickets for most of the new dates go on sale March 1st at Live Nation, and you can also check the secondary market via StubHub.

Big Thief 2019 Tour Dates:

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

05/21 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

05/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/26 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

05/27 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

05/28 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

05/31 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

06/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

06/05-06 – Marina Di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

08/15-18 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

10/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club