Bill Cosby moved to general population unit, pretends to be Cliff Huxtable in interactions with inmates

Bill Cosby

Four months into his prison sentence for sexual assault, Bill Cosby is being moved into a general population unit, according to The Associated Press.

Cosby, who is 81 and legally blind, was initially kept in a special housing unit as he acclimated to conditions in prison. Now, though, he’s been transferred to a unit where he’ll be in constant interaction with other inmates.



As you may recall, Cosby was greeted rather harshly upon his arrival to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility last September. According to reports, a fellow inmate pelted him in the pace with a stale hotdog bun. He also apparently fell down a flight of steps after no one helped guide him.

Since then, however, Cosby is said to have won his fellow inmates over. Cosby’s lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, recently told TMZ that his client is regularly met “with cheers and applause.” Radar Online adds that Cosby is acting as if he’s Dr. Cliff Huxtable from The Cosby Show, and has taken it upon himself “to cure people and speak to patients.”

“He is accepting appointments from inmates to help diagnose anything from a cold to obesity,” a source told Radar Online. “If he thinks they’re incurable, he refers them to the infirmary with a ‘preliminary diagnosis.’”

He’s also reportedly struck up a close bond with a female correction officer who grew up watching The Cosby Show.

Cosby is currently serving three-to-ten years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.