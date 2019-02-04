Billie Eilish announces “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP” North American tour

Billie Eilish

Last week, Billie Eilish officially announced her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, due out March 29th. Now, our 2018 Rookie of the Year has lined up a North American tour in support of the LP.

The new string of dates launches May 29th in San Francisco, immediately following a European stint and her appearance at Coachella. Eilish is expected to bring her stellar new single “bury a friend” and more of her smashes to cities such as Portland, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto. Before wrapping up on July 13th, she’ll also hit Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Diego, and New York, where — after previously selling out a modestly sized Irving Plaza — Eilish will take the stage at the renowned Radio City Music Hall.



Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP Tour” will feature opening sets from her brother and collaborator, Finneas, as well as rapper Denzel Curry, who released one of our favorite albums of 2018.

Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, February 7th via Ticketmaster. They’ll also be available here.

You can also pick up some vinyl from Eilish over at ReverbLP.

Billie Eilish 2019 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

02/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefarhlich

02/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset

02/17 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gibson Club

02/18 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/21 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/22 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

02/24 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg

02/25 – Brussels, BE @ Salle De La Madeline

02/27 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio

03/02 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institude

03/04 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/05 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/06 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds #

06/01 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

06/02 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park #

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

06/10 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach #

06/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

06/14 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

06/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

06/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

06/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy #

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

07/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

08/15-17 – Sankt Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading and Leeds

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Reading and Leeds

* = w/ Finneas

# = w/ Denzel Curry

Revisit the eerie video for “bury a friend”: