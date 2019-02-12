BLACKPINK announce first-ever North American tour, perform on Colbert: Watch

In April, BLACKPINK will make Coachella history when they become the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival. To coincide with their appearance, BLACKPINK have mapped out a North American tour.
The itinerary includes a separate headlining concert in Los Angeles in between Coachella weekends, as well as dates in Chicago, Newark, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Ontario. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 20th. You can also get tickets here.
BLACKPINK 2019 Tour Dates:
02/15 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
02/23 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Malawati Indoor Stadium
02/24 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Malawati Indoor Stadium
02/25 – Taipei, TW @ Linkou Arena
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
05/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
05/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ CC Arena
05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena
05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris
05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
To coincide with the tour announcement, BLACKPINK appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night. Replay their performance of “Ddu-du Ddu-du” below.