BLACKPINK announce first-ever North American tour, perform on Colbert: Watch

BLACKPINK

In April, BLACKPINK will make Coachella history when they become the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival. To coincide with their appearance, BLACKPINK have mapped out a North American tour.

The itinerary includes a separate headlining concert in Los Angeles in between Coachella weekends, as well as dates in Chicago, Newark, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Ontario. See the full schedule below.



Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 20th. You can also get tickets here.

BLACKPINK 2019 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

02/23 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Malawati Indoor Stadium

02/24 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Malawati Indoor Stadium

02/25 – Taipei, TW @ Linkou Arena

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

04/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

05/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

05/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ CC Arena

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

To coincide with the tour announcement, BLACKPINK appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night. Replay their performance of “Ddu-du Ddu-du” below.