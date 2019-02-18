BlocBoy JB wanted by Tennessee police for drug and gun possession

BlocBoy JB, photo via Tennessee police

Memphis-based rapper BlocBoy JB is a wanted man.

On Saturday, February 16th, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee tweeted that the MC — real name James Baker — is wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, theft of property, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. The sheriff’s office is asking for help regarding the rapper’s whereabouts.



According to local news station WREG-TV, the theft of property charge that BlocBoy JB faces is for stolen property valued under $1,000.

BlocBoy JB hasn’t posted on social media since February 14th.

Breaking: SCSO needs help in locating James Baker,22, better known as BlocBoy JB. Baker is wanted for poss of drugs & drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in poss of a handgun, & for theft of prop. Anyone with tips regarding Baker’s location is asked to contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/aaTQ5mjHGB — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 16, 2019

The 22-year-old artist is best known for the 2018 hit “Look Alive” featuring Drake. He also teamed up with ASAP Rocky on last year’s “Bad Company”. BlocBoy JB released his latest mixtape, Don’t Think That, in October.

BlocBoy JB recently sued Epic Games for using a viral dance lifted from his “Shoot” single in Fortnite Battle Royale without his permission.

