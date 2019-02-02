Blueface arrested for felony gun possesion

Blueface

Up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested for felony gun possession on Friday, according to TMZ.

At the time of the arrest, the 22-year-old MC (born Jonathan Porter) was carrying a large amount of cash and jewelry in an area of Los Angeles prone to robberies. When police officers approached Blueface and his group, they “scattered and several of them tossed their guns away as they fled,” TMZ reports.



Blueface was subsequently apprehended and charged with felony possession of a loaded firearm. He was arraigned and released on $35,000 bail.

Earlier this week it was announced that Blueface would be participating in an Lil Baby and City Girls’ upcoming “New Generation Tour”.