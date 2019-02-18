Cardi B joins Blueface in video for new “Thotiana” remix: Watch

Blueface and Cardi B's "Thotiana" remix video

Blueface has released a new remix of his track “Thotiana”, and it comes with a big name assist from Cardi B.

For the reworked track, the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker lays down a verse in addition to appearing throughout Blueface’s new music video. Clad in a skimpy cowgirl outfit complete with ass-less chaps, Cardi steals the show as she appears beside the Los Angeles-based up-and-comer. They groove together in a warehouse and later, Cardi twerks on top of a bandana-themed car matching her ensemble.



You can watch the video, directed by Cole Bennett, below.

The pair hinted at the collaboration on social media ahead of its debut. Blueface first teased Cardi’s contribution by offering a glimpse of the studio tracking for the remix in early February. Ahead of the music video’s release last Friday, other outlets began offering clips of the steamy visuals, amping up the buzz around the track.

Cardi B is going to be on the “Thotiana” remix. (Via BlueFace’s Instagram Story)

pic.twitter.com/3oF82bDV7t — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) February 6, 2019

Blueface burst onto the scene last year with the viral success of “Respect My Crypn” and solidified popular interest with his release of Thotiana; the 2018 mixtape currently resides on the No. 11 spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s title track similarly gained acclaim in recent months, with fellow West Coast rapper YG appearing on an official remix and Nicki Minaj releasing her own take, “Bust Down Barbiana”, earlier in the month. Over the weekend, the 22-year-old Blueface shared a version featuring both Cardi’s and YG’s verses, which you can hear below.

Earlier this month, Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles for felony gun possession.

