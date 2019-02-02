Menu
Bow Wow arrested for battery assault against woman

Police "were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery"

February 02, 2019
Bow Wow was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta and charged with battery assault against a woman.

The 31-year-old rapper (born Shad Moss) is accused of assaulting a woman, identified as Leslie Holden, around 4:15 a.m. local time, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV 2.

Moss told police that he himself was the victim of an assault by Holden. As both Moss and Holden “sustained visible minor injuries,” police officers “were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” according to a statement.

Moss was in Atlanta for the Super Bowl to promote a pop-up event put on by his mother.

