Brandi Carlile announces 2019 US tour, shares Elisabeth Moss-starring video for “Party Of One”

In 2018, singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile garnered universal widespread commercial and critical acclaim for her six-time Grammy-nominated LP By the Way, I Forgive You. Riding on that success, the Washington-born artist has announced US spring and summer tour dates including her first headlining performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Her 2019 US tour schedule begins at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX on April 12 and also includes dates at The Gorge (the former home of Sasquatch!) in Quincy, WA, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. Check out her tour dates below.



04/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/13 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

04/27 – Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest

05/24 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

05/25 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater

06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/20-23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

07/25 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

08/23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/29 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

08/30 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann ^

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

* w/ Lucius

^ w/ Mavis Staples

Alongside the tour, she shared the somber music video for “Party of One” starring Elisabeth Moss. Watch it below.

In addition to Carlile’s six Grammy noms — including nods for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “The Joke”) — Brandi Carlile will perform during Sunday’s Grammy Awards.