Brandi Carlile announces 2019 US tour, shares Elisabeth Moss-starring video for “Party Of One”

In 2018, singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile garnered universal widespread commercial and critical acclaim for her six-time Grammy-nominated LP By the Way, I Forgive You. Riding on that success, the Washington-born artist has announced US spring and summer tour dates including her first headlining performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Her 2019 US tour schedule begins at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX on April 12 and also includes dates at The Gorge (the former home of Sasquatch!) in Quincy, WA, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. Check out her tour dates below.
04/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
04/13 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
04/27 – Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest
05/24 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green
05/25 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/01 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater
06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/20-23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
07/25 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
08/23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/29 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua
08/30 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua
08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann ^
09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Alongside the tour, she shared the somber music video for “Party of One” starring Elisabeth Moss. Watch it below.
In addition to Carlile’s six Grammy noms — including nods for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “The Joke”) — Brandi Carlile will perform during Sunday’s Grammy Awards.