Brandi Carlile announces 2019 US tour dates

Brandi Carlile, photo by Ben Kaye

Brandi Carlile’s latest LP, By the Way, I Forgive You, garnered widespread commercial and critical acclaim, and is among the finalists in the running for Best Album at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. Beginning in April, the veteran singer-songwriter will take the album out on the road for a series of high-profile dates and festival appearances.

In between slots at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo, Carlile will stage shows at Gorge Amphitheater in her native Washington state. She’ll also visit Chicago, St. Paul, Philadelphia, and New York City, where she’ll give her first-ever headlining performance at Madison Square Garden.



Check out her complete itinerary below. You can get tickets here.

Brandi Carlile 2019 Tour Dates:

04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/13 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

04/27 – Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest

05/24 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

05/25 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater

06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/20-23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

07/25 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/29 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

08/30 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann ^

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

* = w/ Lucius

^ = w/ Mavis Staples

All together, Carlile is in contention for six Grammys Awards, including Record and Song of the Year (for “The Joke”). She’s also expected to take the stage and perform during Sunday’s ceremony.

There’s also been rumblings that Carlile has something in the works with Margo Price and Amanda Shires, though the exact details are shaky as of now.

In the meantime, Carlile recently sat down for an episode of Kyle Meredith with… that also featured Courtney Barnett and Erika Wennerstrom. Revisit the discussion below.

