Brandi Carlile announces 2019 US tour dates

Brandi Carlile’s latest LP, By the Way, I Forgive You, garnered widespread commercial and critical acclaim, and is among the finalists in the running for Best Album at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. Beginning in April, the veteran singer-songwriter will take the album out on the road for a series of high-profile dates and festival appearances.
In between slots at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo, Carlile will stage shows at Gorge Amphitheater in her native Washington state. She’ll also visit Chicago, St. Paul, Philadelphia, and New York City, where she’ll give her first-ever headlining performance at Madison Square Garden.
Check out her complete itinerary below. You can get tickets here.
Brandi Carlile 2019 Tour Dates:
04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
04/13 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
04/27 – Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest
05/24 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green
05/25 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/01 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater
06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/20-23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
07/25 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/29 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua
08/30 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua
08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann ^
09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
* = w/ Lucius
^ = w/ Mavis Staples
All together, Carlile is in contention for six Grammys Awards, including Record and Song of the Year (for “The Joke”). She’s also expected to take the stage and perform during Sunday’s ceremony.
There’s also been rumblings that Carlile has something in the works with Margo Price and Amanda Shires, though the exact details are shaky as of now.
In the meantime, Carlile recently sat down for an episode of Kyle Meredith with… that also featured Courtney Barnett and Erika Wennerstrom. Revisit the discussion below.
