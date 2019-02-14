Brandi Carlile performs solo acoustic version of “The Joke” on Ellen: Watch

Brandi Carlile on Ellen

Brandi Carlile delivered one of the more unforgettable moments at this year’s Grammy Awards with her rousing performance of “The Joke”. The veteran singer-songwriter returned to the stage on Thursday for an appearance on Ellen, where she opted for a much more intimate, acoustic rendition of the song. Catch the replay below.

Carlile also sat down with Ellen for a brief chat and revealed that the daytime talk show host inspired her to come out of the closet when she was 15 years old.



At the Grammys, “The Joke” won both Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, while the album on which it appears, By the Way, I Forgive You, was crowned Best Americana Album. Starting in April, Carlile will take the album out on the road for an extensive North American tour. You can get tickets here.