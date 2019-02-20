Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, and Three Days Grace announce 2019 North American tour

Breaking Benjamin and Chevelle

Armed with an impressive collective stockpile of hard-rock radio hits, Breaking Benjamin Chevelle, and Three Days Grace will spend much of the late summer on the road together on a 2019 North American tour.

The tour of amphitheaters will set off July 21st in St. Louis, Missouri, and run through a September 25th gig in Salt Lake City, Utah. Up-and-coming acts Dorothy and Diamante will provide support on most of the dates. View the full itinerary below below.



Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 22nd. For ticket details, head to BreakingBenjamin.com.

“We are excited to drink and rock on a huge tour with Breaking Benjamin this summer,” Chevelle said in a collective statement. “Big venues and lots of next level shenanigans. Can’t wait to melt faces!”

Breaking Benjamin are on the road in support of their 2018 album, Ember; Chevelle are expected to release a new album later this year; and Three Days Grace will be supporting their 2018 release, Outsider.

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Tour Dates:

07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^#

07/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

07/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre &#

08/04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

08/10 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

08/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/24 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center^

08/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

08/30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^&

09/04 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^&

09/06 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater **

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/18 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/21 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

^ = without Three Days Grace

& = without Chevelle

# = without Diamante

** = without Dorothy