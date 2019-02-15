Bring Me the Horizon cancel remaining US dates following Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance

Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Johnny Perilla

Bring Me the Horizon were given a national stage last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the band chose to showcase their new pop-leaning sound over their metal origins, playing two songs off their new album, amo.

For the televised portion of their performance, the band performed “Mother Tongue”, with singer Oli Sykes leading a crowd sing-along during the chorus. For the second song, a Web-only performance, the UK band went with the equally poppy “Medicine”. Watch both below.



Noticeably absent from the performances was bassist Matt Kean, with eagle-eyed fans on YouTube noting that Stephen Harrison, guitarist of tour mates Fever 333, filled in.

If Sykes’ voice sounded a little strained, we now know the reason. On Friday afternoon, Bring Me the Horizon canceled the remaining two dates on their US tour, with Sykes revealing he ruptured his right vocal cord. “I’ve been told if I don’t rest it immediately, I’m in serious danger of doing permanent damage.” His full statement can be seen in the tweet below:

The canceled gigs were set to take place tonight (February 15th) in Phoenix, Arizona, and tomorrow night in Las Vegas. Bring Me the Horizon are next scheduled to play a show on Tuesday (February 19th) in London (although that seems unlikely, given Sykes’ condition), followed by a tour of Mexico and South America starting in late March. They’ll return to States in May for the Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, and Sonic Temple festivals.

We caught the band at their recent show in New York City. You can check out our review and photo gallery here, and see their Kimmel performances below.