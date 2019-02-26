Bring Me the Horizon announce spring 2019 North American tour

Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Johnny Perilla

A couple weeks after Bring Me the Horizon had to nix the final two shows of their North American winter trek, the UK band has announced dates for a spring North American tour. The “Second Base Tour”, in support of the new album, amo, kicks off in May.

After performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Valentine’s Day, the band announced the next day that they had to cancel the remaining shows on their tour because singer Oli Sykes ruptured a vocal cord. Doctors told him if he continued to perform he could do permanent damage to his voice.



Now, it looks like a little vocal rest will enable Oli and company to return to the States for another run of dates. The band has filled in the gaps between previously announced festival appearances with a series of headlining gigs. Not on the schedule are the two shows the band was forced to miss on their winter trek — Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The new jaunt kicks off May 5th with a gig at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida, and wraps with a set at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 19th. British rapper Scarlxrd will open the non-festival shows. Tickets will be available this Friday, March 1st, via Live Nation, and also at StubHub once shows sell out.

We caught BMTH at their January show in New York City — see our review and photo gallery here. Their new album, amo, is available at Reverb LP.

Bring Me the Horizon 2019 US Tour Dates:

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/11 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter *

05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

05/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

* = festival gig