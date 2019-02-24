Bruce Hornsby announces new album, Absolute Zero, shares “Voyager One”: Stream

Bruce Hornsby, photo by Nina Corcoran

The great Bruce Hornsby will return with his star-studded studio album, Absolute Zero, on April 12th. The follow-up to 2016’s Rehab Reunion features a number of contributions from Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Blake Mills, yMusic, and many more.

Co-produced by Vernon, Tony Berg, and Brad Cook, the album was influenced by Hornsby’s work with 2018 Filmmaker of the Year Spike Lee, a partnership that began in 1992 and continued last year with the filmmaker’s Oscar nominated BlacKkKlansman.



Hornsby has also cited the literary works of Don DeLillo and the late David Foster Wallace as inspiration, “both in spirit and memory, function collectively as a homage to fiction writing that, while often poetic, takes no prisoners,” according to a press release.

In anticipation, the three-time Grammy award winning pianist and singer has shared its first single “Voyager One”, which he boldly describes as sounding like a mix of “Steve Reich meets Prince.” See if you agree with him yourself.

Naturally, new album means new tour, and Hornsby has followed suit. Consult the full itinerary shortly after the cover artwork and tracklist. Tickets go on sale starting March 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get them here.

Absolute Zero Artwork:

Absolute Zero Tracklist:

01. Absolute Zero feat. Jack DeJohnette

02. Fractals

03. Cast Off feat. Justin Vernon and Sean Carey

04. Meds feat. Justin Vernon, Blake Mills, and Rob Moose

05. Never In This House feat. yMusic and The Staves

06. Voyager One feat. yMusic

07. Echolocation

08. The Blinding Light Of Dreams feat. yMusic

09. White Noise

10. Take You There (Misty) feat. yMusic

Bruce Hornsby 2019 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

04/26 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

04/27 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

05/03 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

06/18 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater *

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall #

06/23 – Lexington, VA @ Lime Kiln Theatre *

06/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

06/26 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

06/28 — Gettysburg, PA @ The Majestic Theatre *

06/29 — Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House *

06/30 — Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall *

* = w/ Sam Amidon

# = w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra