Finn Wolfhard portrays young Rivers Cuomo in Weezer’s video for a-ha’s “Take on Me”: Watch

Finn Wolfhard in Weezer's "Take on Me" Video

Weezer keeps winning the Internet. Last month, Rivers Cuomo and co. released an entire album of ’80s covers in the wake of their take on Toto’s “Africa” becoming their biggest hit in years. We thought the effort was pretty fantastic, and we feel the same about the new video for their cover of a-ha’s “Take on Me”.

Here’s where they win: Not only does the video capture the authenticity and imagination of Steve Barron’s original music video, complete with the black and white sketches of the band, but said band isn’t Weezer. No, it’s Finn Wolfhard and Calpurnia. Win-win.



Wolfhard, who’s no stranger to the ’80s himself as star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, plays a young Cuomo, likely living a life-long fantasy of his seeing how he’s a die-hard Weezer fan. Hopefully his hairdo prompts a new comeback of wicked and wild hair metal.

Probably not, but it’s fun either way. Watch the clip below.

This is really just the beginning, though. Weezer will return on March 1st with The Black Album, their true follow-up to 2017’s Pacific Daydream. Shortly after that LP’s release, they’ll hit the road with the Pixies for a national tour, the dates for which you can view below. Get tickets here.

Weezer 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *

03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *$

03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center *

03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino *

03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena *

03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center *

04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center *

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/04 – Utrecht, BE @ Tivoli Vredenburg

07/07 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park

07/08 – Zurich, CH @ Xtra

07/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival

* = w/ Pixies

$ = w/ TV on the Radio