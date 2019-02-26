Cardi B maps out 2019 summer tour, first-ever arena shows

Cardi B at the Grammys

After becoming a first-time mother, Cardi B was largely absent from the summer touring circuit last year. Now, with a new album supposedly on the way, New York’s new queen of hip-hop has packed her 2019 summer schedule with a number of festival appearances in addition to her first-ever headlining arena shows.

After taking the stage at Miami’s Rolling Loud, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, and Bonnaroo, Cardi will play a string of arena shows during the month of July. For the leg of dates, she’ll be joined by Kevin Gates, as Complex reports.



Check out Cardi’s upcoming tour schedule, and grab tickets here.

Cardi B 2019 Tour Dates:

03/13 – South Padre Island, TX @ Beach Bash Music Festival

05/03-05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/04 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater (Flyover KC) %

05/10-12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/16 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pot of Gold Music Festival

05/18 – Montreal, QC @ Metro Metro Festival

05/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena (92Q Spring Bling Festival) #

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

6/08-09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (BET Experience) ^

06/30 – Lommel, BE @ Vestiville

07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roksilde Festival

07/05 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Germany

07/07 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/11 – Fraunfeld, CH @ Openir Frauenfeld

07/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

07/24 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena *

07/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

07/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

07/31 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

08/08-10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

% = w/ 21 Savage, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Lil Mosey, and YBN Cordae

# = w/ Yo Gotti and Blocboy JB

^ = w/ Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls

* = w/ Kevin Gates

Watch Cardi B’s absolutely terrific video for “Money”: