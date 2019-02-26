Cardi B maps out 2019 summer tour, first-ever arena shows

After becoming a first-time mother, Cardi B was largely absent from the summer touring circuit last year. Now, with a new album supposedly on the way, New York’s new queen of hip-hop has packed her 2019 summer schedule with a number of festival appearances in addition to her first-ever headlining arena shows.
After taking the stage at Miami’s Rolling Loud, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, and Bonnaroo, Cardi will play a string of arena shows during the month of July. For the leg of dates, she’ll be joined by Kevin Gates, as Complex reports.
Check out Cardi’s upcoming tour schedule, and grab tickets here.
Cardi B 2019 Tour Dates:
03/13 – South Padre Island, TX @ Beach Bash Music Festival
05/03-05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/04 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater (Flyover KC) %
05/10-12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/16 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pot of Gold Music Festival
05/18 – Montreal, QC @ Metro Metro Festival
05/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena (92Q Spring Bling Festival) #
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
6/08-09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (BET Experience) ^
06/30 – Lommel, BE @ Vestiville
07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roksilde Festival
07/05 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Germany
07/07 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival
07/11 – Fraunfeld, CH @ Openir Frauenfeld
07/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
07/24 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena *
07/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *
07/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
07/31 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *
08/08-10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
% = w/ 21 Savage, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Lil Mosey, and YBN Cordae
# = w/ Yo Gotti and Blocboy JB
^ = w/ Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls
* = w/ Kevin Gates
Watch Cardi B’s absolutely terrific video for “Money”: