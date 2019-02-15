Cardi B and Bruno Mars reunite on “Please Me”: Stream

Cardi B and Bruno Mars' new song artwork

A year after linking up for a remix of “Finesse”, Cardi B and Bruno Mars have reunited to release a new song. The collaboration is called “Please Me” and can be streamed down below.

Cardi announced the new single on Instagram after reactivating her account. The Bronx rapper shut down her profile earlier in the week following an expletive-laden rant directed at those questioning her big Grammy win last Sunday. Her Best Rap Album award for Invasion of Privacy cemented Cardi as the first woman to win as a solo artist in that category.



Cardi was scheduled to join Mars on his “24K Tour” following the release of their “Finesse” rework. However, she was forced to drop out due to her pregnancy with first child Kulture.

As for Mars, his last album, 24K Magic, came out back in 2016. He’s since collaborated with Gucci Mane and Kodak Black.