Carly Rae Jepsen premieres new songs “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me”: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen

Believe it or not, this summer marks four years since Carly Rae Jepsen gave the world her gorgeous album, E•MO•TION. While she’s yet to formally announce details of a proper follow-up, the pop singer is holding the attention of her fans today with not one, but two (!) new songs.

The first is titled “Now That I Found You”, which touches on “joyous romance” using bits of



“Robyn’s dance-floor flare.” We initially heard a 36-second preview of the track in a teaser clip for season three of Netflix’s Queer Eye. “No Drug Like Me” is the name of today’s second offering and deals with the magnetic nature of pure love.

Take a listen to both songs below.

Jepsen released one of the best tracks of 2018 in “Party for One”. So far she only has a pair of tour dates listed for the future, Best Kept Secret Festival in The Netherlands and Spain’s Primavera Sound. Head to StubHub. for tickets.

Jepsen recently appeared at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game to perform Canada’s national anthem. Though that rendition isn’t available to own, plenty of Jepsen’s other releases can be bought on vinyl over at ReverbLP.