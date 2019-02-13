Menu
Carly Rae Jepsen previews new song “Now That I Found You” in Queer Eye teaser: Watch

The third season of Queer Eye premieres on Netflix next month

on February 13, 2019, 12:47pm
Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Caroline Daniel

Carly Rae Jepsen released just one song in 2018, “Party for One”, and it became one of our favorite tracks of the year. So you’re damn right we’re excited that the Canadian pop star has teased her next new single today — and the fact that comes in a preview for season three of Netflix’s Queer Eye doesn’t hurt, either!

Entitled “Now That I Found You”, the cut seems like the sort of joyous romance that adds a touch of Robyn’s dance-floor flare to Jepsen’s usual sweetness. We’re not sure when we’ll hear the full version, but take a listen to the 38-second snippet below.

“Now That I Found You” is likely a sample of Jepsen’s highly anticipated new album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2015’s life-affirming E•MO•TIONSnag that record and more Jepsen vinyl at ReverbLP.

Queer Eye season three, meanwhile, is set in Kansas City and launches on Netflix on March 15th.

