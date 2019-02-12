Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Chance the Rapper to release new album in July

The Chicago MC is finally ready to follow up Coloring Book

by
on February 11, 2019, 11:40pm
0 comments
Chance the Rapper Special Olympics Concert 50th Anniversary Usher Smile Jump
Chance the Rapper, photo by David Brendan Hall

Looks like Chance the Rapper is in need of some new headwear, because the follow-up to Coloring Book is on the horizon.

Amidst planning for his wedding and assisting Amara Enyia in her run for Chicago mayor, Chance has been working on new music, which he plans to release in July. Chance revealed the news in an Instagram video, which was subsequently confirmed by Chance’s manager, Pat Corcoran.

It’s unclear whether the forthcoming LP is the same project that Chance has been working on with Kanye West. Whatever the case, it’ll be his fourth full-length to date and first since 2016’s Coloring Book.

View this post on Instagram

Jooly 👀👀

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Previous Story
Oscars reveal which four awards will be presented during commercial breaks, cannot stop ruining own show
Next Story
Album Review: Bob Mould Burns Bright on Sunshine Rock
No comments